Palaniswami accuses government of delaying ban on online games

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday alleged that the State government had joined hands with online gaming service providers, and hence, it was delaying the imposition of a ban on online rummy.

Addressing party cadre at Perundurai in Erode, he said many people had lost money and ended their lives due to online rummy. “The AIADMK enacted legislation imposing a ban on online games, after which private companies offering online games moved the court. But the DMK joined hands with them and did not present correct data in the court,” he claimed. He alleged that the ruling party received money from these companies.

Instead of imposing a ban on online rummy, the government sought inputs from stakeholders to ‘regulate’ such games. “They are not thinking about people; they are thinking about their family,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the erstwhile AIADMK government brought the Athikadavu–Avinashi Groundwater Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme to benefit farmers and the general public in three districts. “But the DMK government is implementing the scheme at a slow pace,” he said, adding that had the AIADMK been in power, it would have completed the project six months ago.

He said the DMK had failed to fulfil its election promises in the last 14 months, and had not completed any project. He condemned the government for stopping schemes that were implemented by the AIADMK, and said they would be re-introduced when the party returned to power.