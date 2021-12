Palakkad-Tiruchendur train service from today

Coimbatore

16 December 2021 00:16 IST

Southern Railway announced on Wednesday that the train services between Tiruchendur and Palakkad Junctions via Pollachi, which was suspended during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, will be restored from Thursday (December 16).

According to a release, Train No. 16732 Tiruchendur – Palakkad unreserved daily express will leave Tiruchendur Junction at 12.05 p.m. and reach Palakkad Junction at 10.30 p.m.

In the return trip, Train No. 16731 will leave Palakkad Junction at 4.55 a.m. and reach Tiruchendur at 3.45 p.m.

The stoppages will be at Palakkad Town, Pudunagaram, Kollengode, Muthalamada and Meenakshipuram in Kerala and at Pollachi Junction, Gomangalam, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Ambathurai, Kodaikkanal Road, Sholavandan, Madurai Junction, Thiruparankundram, Thirumangalam, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Kadambur, Vanchi Maniyachchi, Talaiyuthu, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Alwar Thirunagar, Nazareth, Kanchanavillai, Kurumbur, Arumuganeri and Kayalpattinam in Tamil Nadu.