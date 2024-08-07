GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palakkad Railway Division secures 10 high-end cameras to strengthen surveillance in remote areas

Published - August 07, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Palakkad Railway Division has procured 10 solar-powered, portable, and wireless cameras equipped with an intelligent detection system, to strengthen surveillance in remote areas.

These advanced cameras, procured as per the directions of Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, are slated for deployment in strategically identified vulnerable locations, including bridges and areas prone to criminal activity. These cameras offer high-definition audio and video recording, ensuring exceptional playback quality.

The two-way audio intercom is enhanced with a built-in speaker and microphone that incorporates echo cancellation for clear communication. Night vision functionality, augmented by array LEDs, guarantees sharp visibility in low-light conditions. Furthermore, the intelligent detection system enables human detection-based recording and push notifications, ensuring prompt alerts. Additionally, remote viewing is facilitated through a mobile app, offering users accessibility and convenience from any location.

