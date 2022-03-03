Palakkad native held for smuggling ration rice

A 38-year-old man hailing from Palakkad was arrested by the Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) on Thursday on charge of stocking and smuggling rice which is meant to be distributed through rations shops.

The arrested has been identified as C. Sivakumar. The CS CID, Pollachi unit, received specific information on Thursday morning that Sivakumar was involved in the smuggling of ration rice at Kambar Street at Ettimadai.

CS CID sleuths rushed to the spot and found Sivakumar loading ration bags onto his moped. They seized a total of 1,050 kg of ration rice stocked by the man in 21 gunny bags, each containing 50 kg.