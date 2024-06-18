GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palakkad Division intensifies operations to combat unauthorised travel and overcrowding in trains

Published - June 18, 2024 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has intensified its operations to combat unauthorised travel and overcrowding in trains.

A release from the division said that joint teams consisting of the Railway Protection Force and commercial staff are conducting random checks on trains notorious for these issues. The teams inspect around six trains within the division’s jurisdiction every day. Eight specific trains have been identified as being particularly susceptible to overcrowding and unauthorised travel, including Train No.16346, Train No. 12602, Train No. 12686, Train No. 16630, Train No. 16603, Train No. 16528, Train No. 16348, Train No. 22852 (operating weekly).

These trains are now accompanied by RPF and commercial staff within the Palakkad Division. This strategy is aimed at ensuring reserved compartments are occupied solely by ticket holders.  According to latest reports, about 373 individuals have been identified as unauthorised travellers and have been removed from reserved compartments in the recent months.

