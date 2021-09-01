Palakkad Division conducts loco trial in Pollachi-Podanur section

To check the efficacy of OHE traction distribution system

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway on Wednesday conducted a loco trial using an AC locomotive in the 41-km-long electrified Podanur-Pollachi section in Coimbatore district.

Railway officials said the trial was held to check the efficacy of the newly-provided Over Head Electric (OHE) traction distribution system.

The trial run commenced at Podanur Junction at 12.21 p.m. and the locomotive reached Pollachi Junction at 1.05 p.m.

Following this, the locomotive left Pollachi at 1.16 p.m. and arrived in Podanur on 1.50 p.m. Loco No. 22018 of the type WAP-4 was used for the loco trial, according to the officials.

Prior to the trial run, the railway authorities placed statutory warning boards in prominent locations in the electrified section to warn the public, passengers and railway workers as the OHE lines and associated equipment carry voltage as high as 25,000 V.

The electrification of the Podanur-Pollachi section commenced in 2019 and has been completed recently, following which the loco trial was conducted on Wednesday, according to the railway officials.