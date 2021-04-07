Palacodde constituency registers highest poll percentage in the State

Krishnagiri only sees a marginal fall from the poll percentage of last elections

Palacodde registered 87.33%, recording the highest polled constituency in the entire State and the district, as the elections to the 2021 State Assembly came to a close on Tuesday.

Dharampuri district registered a total average voter turnout of 82.25% in its five Assembly constituencies, marking a marginal fall from the around 86% polled in the last Assembly elections in 2016.

Among the constituencies, Palacodde registered 87.33%, followed by Pennagaram 84.19%, Paapireddipatty 82.04%, Dharmapuri 79.67%, Harur (Reserved ) 78.53%.

Incidentally, even in the last elections in 2016, Palacodde topped the district’s poll percentage with a 88.49% of votes polled, followed by Pennagaram 87.61% Even as there has been a fall in poll percentage this elections, Palacodde Assembly constituency stood out by registering a higher poll percentage compared to the last assembly elections albeit marginally.

Krishnagir district registered a total poll percentage of 77.3%, with Vepanapalli registering the highest voter turnout of 81.3 %, followed by Bargur 79%, Krishnagiri 78.5%, Uthangarai 78.3%, Thally 76.49% and Hosur 70.21%

The poll percentage has recorded a marginal fall from the 78.38% registered in the last Assembly elections in 2016. Among the constituencies, Vepanapalli registered the highest with 82.37%, followed by Uthangarai 81.99%, Bargur 81.86%, Krishnagiri 79.63%, Thally 76.08 % and Hosur 70.88%.

Like in the last Assembly elections, Vepanapalli retained the top position recording maximum poll percentage. Similarly, Thally and Hosur had retained more or less the same vote percentage, like the last Assembly elections.