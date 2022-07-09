Pair of tusks seized, nine held in Coimbatore

The District Forest Department officers along with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials seized a pair of tusks and arrested nine persons on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Forest department and WCCB officials raided a house at Kodathasanur in Mettupalayam block and found illegal possession of a pair of tusks. The officials arrested P. Nagarajan (56) and seized the tusks.

Based on a detailed inquiry, the officials also arrested P. Velliangiri (40), V. Kumaresan (31), C. Ramamoorthy (39), S. Ajith (25), P. Prabhu (27), and R. Ranjith (20), all natives of Ezhusuzhi village and V. Arumugam (56) from Karamadai, and S. Babu (48) from Sirumugai.

During investigation, the officials found that the tusk was cut off from a dead male tusker, three months back near Kattanchi Malai, which was declared as protected forest in June.

The Assistant Chief Conservator of Forests, Forest Vigilance Officer, Forest Range Officer and other forest officials visited the sport where the elephant died and found the remains. All the accused were produced before the court.