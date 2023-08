August 25, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

Following the track renewal works being carried out at the Jolarpettai railway yard, a pair of train services will be cancelled on Monday (August 28).

The Erode-Jolarpettai train (train no. 06412), scheduled to leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m., will be fully cancelled. The Jolarpettai-Erode train (train no. 06411), scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 7.45 p.m., will also be cancelled.