Paintings to create awareness on COVID-19

Artists, who were concerned over the steady increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the district, took up to themselves to do their bid to create awareness among the public.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Oviyargal Sangam had drawn huge life-size paintings on roads at important junctions in the district to create awareness on COVID-19.

D. Duraisamy, district president of the organisation, said that about 20 artists were involved in finishing the paintings.

“The daily caseload was increasing in the district and the public continued to move around with no regard to lockdown restrictions. Hence we thought of such awareness paintings here,” Mr. Duraisamy said.

In Namakkal town alone, the team had drawn paintings at five places. Mr. Duraisamy said the artists had also been severely affected due to the lockdown. The members requested the government to provide them with necessary assistance to overcome the situation.