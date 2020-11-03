Paintings on fauna and flora light up 10-km stretch of Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary

Paintings along the stretch of Cauvery North Wild Life Sanctuary in Denkanikottai forest range in Hosur.

Hosur

03 November 2020 00:09 IST

An Indian Muntjac also known as barking deer peeks out of the stone canvas it is painted on.

In another hairpin bend, a leopard lurks frozen in colours on the stone platform. These are but a few of the paintings that dot the picturesque stretch along the Denkanikottai reserve forest. The reserve forest, part of the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary, is dotted with paintings of fauna and flora along its route. An initiative by the forest department, the paintings is only a small effort to showcase the richly biodiversity of Cauvery North Wild Life Sanctuary, says D. Sukumar, Forest Range Officer, Denkanikottai forest range.

Paintings on fauna and flora light up the 10-km stretch of the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary running through Denkanikottai Reserve Forest. Common Kingfisher, Chital also known as spotted deer, Indian Muntjac, leopard, gaur, common emerald dove, spotted owlet, red fox – are some of the animals painted on stone platforms. The flora and fauna depicted with their scientific name is an attempt to educate the traveller and also highlight the richness of the forests here, says Mr.Sukumar.

These forests are also the only dry evergreen forests in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri region, he says.

The scenic route that leads to some of the most remote and backward hamlets also leads to most picturesque view point in Kodagarai hills.

The paintings were commissioned by Dharmapuri-based artist Selvam. The artist along with four others had painted turning the stone into a rich canvas of colours. All of the animals are part of the forests, except for tiger, which has not been sighted over little over a decade, says Mr. Sukumar. “The last time a tiger was sighted was 12 years ago.”

For now, the paintings act as a reminder to the clueless traveller of what lives inside the forests unseen.