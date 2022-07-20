Paintings liven up children’s park at Ramanayakan Lake in Hosur

The art work was done by Karur-based artist Robert Baskar

Children enjoying the paintings on the bark of bottle palm trees at the children’s park at Ramanayakkan lake in Hosur. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

An Indian Hoopoe, a squirrel, a spotted deer, and an elephant glance over from the bark of the bottle palm trees that flank the walkers path of the children’s park in Ramanayakkan lake. The paintings that liven up the 4 acre expanse of the park belong to Karur-based artist J.Robert Baskar.

Until a few years ago, the children’s park of Ramanayakkan lake with no upkeep was crying for attention. Sometime before the onset of the pandemic, Baskar was commissioned to do the paintings by Hosur Corporation Commissioner K.Balasubramaniam.

Baskar artistry is diverse: painting temple sculptures and wall paintings of village deities from Ayyanar and his horse, to the subaltern goddesses; to creating awareness graffiti for child safety, he has done it all.

Baskar’s paintings are a prominent feature of Noyyal park, Gandhi park, Mayanur park of Karur Municipality, and his art works are prominent in Karur junction. “I have done paintings to create awareness on child safety, traditional sports, wall graffiti in schools and local library. I also had a contract to paint for SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) “

He learnt his craft from his father John, who is an artist himself. “ Appa is an artist, he does name boards, signboards, paints pictures of nature. I learnt everything from him. After Plus Two, I did a correspondence course on drawing from Cuddalore,” says 32 year old Baskar.

“I had seen his work in Karur. His paintings were realistic and felt the Ramanayakkan park can have a facelift with his artistry,” says Mr. Balasubramaniam.

The lake spread over 120 acres is flanked by a 4 acre children’s park on one side. The park itself was set up by Ashok Vardhan Shetty, 34 years ago, when he was the sub-collector of Hosur. The park was under the maintenance of TVS Industries. Now, the Corporation has signed an MOU with Titan Industries for its upkeep and maintenance.

Drawing and painting is the most of satisfying of all works, he says. But any work is good work that puts food on the table. “At times I don’t get drawing commissions, I take up writing for name boards,” he says.