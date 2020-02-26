Paintings beautify CMCH’s paediatric ward

Coimbatore

26 February 2020 23:36 IST

The paintings will create a soothing atmosphere for paediatric patients, says Dean

The off white walls of children’s ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) got an aesthetic facelift as Chandrans Yuva Foundation and student volunteers from Sri Krishna Adithya College of Arts and Science decorated them with paintings on Wednesday.

The walls were decorated with cartoons that easily convey messages of social responsibility, importance of personal hygiene, and the need to protect environment to young minds.

After launching the beautification works, CMCH Dean B. Asokan said the paintings on the walls of the 120-bedded paediatric ward would create a soothing atmosphere for paediatric patients. “Psychological well being plays an important role in treatment. The paintings will improve the atmosphere of the ward,” he said.

While the Public Works Department handles painting of hospital buildings, public private partnership activities like the beautification paediatric ward were welcomed, he added.

Around 200 volunteers painted the walls where trained artists had already drawn outlines. Some student volunteers also donated blood to CMCH’s blood bank.

Shasikala Sathiyamurthy, chairperson of the foundation, said that the beautification works were also aimed at improving social responsibility among students.

She said that the foundation and student volunteers had earlier decorated walls of Ukkadam bus stand and Wednesday’s beautification of paediatric ward was second such initiative under a programme titled Vannam.