Coimbatore

26 February 2021 19:53 IST

JSW Paints in association with The Hindu Young World announced ‘Futurescapes’, a painting competition for school students of Classes 3 to 12.

Open for students residing in the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with Union Territory of Puducherry, the entries for the preliminary round must be submitted by March 10.

The topics for the competition for the Sub-Junior (Classes 3 to 5) category are ‘Dream Home’, ‘Family Picnic’ and ‘My Favourite Animal’. For the Junior (Classes 6 to 8) category, the topics are ‘Favourite Festival’, ‘Fun with Family’ and ‘Wildlife Safari’. The Senior (Classes 9 to 12) category will have the topics ‘Colours of India’, ‘Family Vacation’ and ‘Clean and Green India’.

The participants may choose any one out of the three topics in their respective categories and paint on a white drawing sheet (32.5 cm width and 25.5 cm height) using water colours, crayons or colour pencils. Markers or sketch pens could be used only for outlining purposes.

Next, the participants must visit www.ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints to complete the online registration and upload a scanned copy of their works. A Unique Registration Number will be generated after the uploading is completed, which must be written on the front side of the physical copy along with the topic.

On the back side, details such as name, class, school name (with branch), city, state, category of participation, parent’s name, registered e-mail address and mobile number must be written. The physical copies of the paintings with these details must be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu as chosen during the online registration process with “JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 2021” written on the top left corner of the envelope.

The physical copies of the works must reach the respective offices by March 10. Those participants who qualify for the finale will be intimated through the registered e-mail address. Each participant may submit only one painting. Students or parents may call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday to Saturday) regarding any further clarifications.