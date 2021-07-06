Paediatric wards ready at CMCH, ESI Hospital, anticipating third wave

Minister inaugurates new oxygen plant of 400 litre capacity, ECMO machine

Getting prepared for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, paediatric wards with more intensive care unit (ICU) facility and oxygen supported beds have been set up at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Tuesday inspected the paediatric ward in the presence of District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Deputy Director of Health Services S. Senthilkumar and CMCH Dean A. Nirmala. The ward has 30 ICU beds, 100 oxygen supported beds and 370 normal beds for children.

According to the Minister, a similar 170-bed paediatric ward comprising 100 ICU beds and 70 oxygen supported beds has been set up at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Mr. Sakkarapani said that COVID-19 cases steadily decreased in Coimbatore district from 4,500-odd cases per day to less than 500 cases per day due to the coordinated measures taken by the government through different departments.

The Minister inaugurated a new oxygen plant of 400 litre capacity, which was set up at a cost of ₹ 75 lakh at the CMCH. He also inaugurated an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine worth ₹ 30 lakh that was donated by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Uptown, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Greencity and Rotary Club of Coimbatore D’Elite.

Mr. Sakkarapani inspected the special vaccination camp held for pregnant women at the hospital.

A total of 130 postnatal mothers were vaccinated at the hospital in the last three weeks.

He said that a post-COVID-19 care ward opened at the CMCH would offer treatment to people who developed various post-COVID complications.

A team of specialists would be present at the ward from 7.30 a.m. to noon on weekdays.