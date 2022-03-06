Paediatric ward inaugurated at Lawley Hospital in Coonoor

A fully-equipped paediatric ward was inaugurated at the Lawley Hospital in Coonoor on Friday.

Funds totalling ₹70 lakh for the 12-bedded facility was raised by Coonoor residents who approached private organisations for the renovation of the building and to purchase equipment.

Radhika Sashtry, who spearheaded the initiative along with other residents, told The Hindu that the building used for the paediatric ward was a special ward built for Europeans in 1914. “Special care was taken to ensure that the heritage building remains unchanged and the ward was constructed keeping this in mind. Even the flooring has been maintained from the original building,” said Ms. Shastry.

“The century-old building has been resurrected and created into a child-friendly space for children to heal and recover in a happy environment,” said Samantha Iyanna, another resident, who was involved in the initiative to bring the ward to the Lawley Hospital. The fully-equipped ward has 12 beds, including Intensive Care Unit beds, ventilator, multi-para monitors, compressor nebulizer, neo stethoscope, phototherapy units, suction apparatus, syringe pumps and other equipment.

The ward was inaugurated by Forest Minister K. Ramachandran.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Ramachandran thanked the sponsors for donating funds for the construction of the ward. He said that children suffering medical emergencies would no longer have to be rushed to nearby districts for treatment, as their condition could be stabilised in the Lawley Hospital itself.

“The ward will provide a welcome atmosphere to the children in need of treatment. The construction of such infrastructure will also motivate doctors at the hospital, while more doctors would also be willing to work in the Nilgiris,” added Ms. Shasrty.