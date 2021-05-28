Paediatric oncology ward launched

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smartcity recently launched a paediatric oncology ward at a private hospital for treatment of cancer-affected children free of cost.

A release said that the ward was set up at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital with a grant of ₹60 lakh. Children diagnosed with cancer are treated free of cost up to ₹1 lakh per patient and 30 children have benefited so far, it said.

The Rotary Club’s another project titled ‘Hope Vanam’, which involves planting 30,000 saplings on a 10-acre land in Ondipudur to create a ‘lung space’ for the city is also nearing completion, the release said. Projects such as ‘Smart Sight’ (for eyesight-related issues) and ‘Roti Bank’ (distribution of free meals) are also being carried out in Coimbatore, according to the release.