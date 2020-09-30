‘Padman’ featured in Blue Ocean Strategy

‘Padman’ Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented machines to make low cost sanitary napkins, has been featured in Blue Ocean Strategies and Blue Ocean Shift teaching materials.
Mr. Muruganantham told The Hindu that his unit in Coimbatore - Jayaashree Industries - and his invention were featured as a case study by the INSEAD Blue Ocean Strategy Institute. The authors of the case study had researched about him and his work for nearly two years and the topic of the case study is: “An Innovation that has Changed the Lives of Women in India.” The study material is used by 2,800 universities in 100 countries and the Blue Ocean Shift is published in nearly 30 languages.
“They look at innovations that are applicable universally, scalable and sustainable. My invention meets these three criteria. There is five fold increase in use of sanitary napkins now,” he said.
The study material is accessible to students across the globe and many students have written to him to make documentary on his work.
