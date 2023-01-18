HamberMenu
Paddy procurement centre opened at Kumarapalayam

January 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Shreya P Singh interacting with a farmer at a paddy procurement centre at Kumarapalayam block in Namakkal district on Wednesday.

A Direct Purchase Centre (DPC) to procure paddy from the farmers at the price fixed by the government was opened at Elanthakuttai village in Kumarapalayam block here on Wednesday.

Collector Shreya P Singh said that paddy is being harvested for the Kharif season 2022-23 by the farmers and the State government had fixed prices for the paddy. She said that Grade ‘A’ variety paddy will be procured for a minimum support price of ₹2,160 a quintal, including incentive of ₹100 a quintal, while the common variety will be purchased for ₹ 2,115 a quintal, including incentive of ₹75 a quintal.

She said that during the Kharif season 2021-2022, 612 tonnes of paddy was procured from 116 farmers at the centre, while it is expected to be 2,000 tonnes this year. “About 800 bags would be purchased everyday”, she said and added that money will be credited to the farmer’s bank account within three days.

