Paddy harvesting starts in areas irrigated by Kalingarayan Canal

Erode

01 December 2020 22:10 IST

Traders are yet to arrive for procuring their produce, they say

With harvesting of paddy commenced in fields irrigated by Kalingarayan Canal, farmers said that traders are yet to arrive for procuring their produce and wanted a direct procurement centre established at the earliest.

Paddy is cultivated in about 5,200 acres in Vairapalayam, B.P. Agraharam, Anainasuvampalayam, Nanjai Thalavaipalayam, Vairapalayam and Suriyampalayam areas in the Corporation limits that receive water from the canal. Water was released for 120 days from August to November in the canal to enable farmers cultivate paddy. Harvesting of paddy by harvesting machines commenced here and is expected to be completed in a month.

But farmers said that harvesting machines are yet to arrive from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh while traders also yet to arrive at their field for procuring.

Advertising

Advertising

M. Madheswaran, president, Uzhavan Magan Vivasayigal Sangam, said that rent for harvesting machines last year was ₹ 2,000 per hour that had gone upto ₹ 2,800 per hour this year. He said that only a few machines had arrived from other States and harvesting is expected to pick up only in the coming weeks. “Though paddy is ready for harvesting 15 days ago, absence of machines and traders force farmers to commence harvesting”, he added.

Farmers said that the current price of paddy is ₹ 14 a kg in the market and said that traders are yet to arrive for purchasing. “We cannot delay the harvest further and wanted the district administration to start procuring from us”, Subramani, a farmer, at Vairapalayam said. Last year, Grade A variety paddy was purchased for a minimum support price of ₹ 1,905 a quintal, while the common variety paddy was purchased for ₹ 1,865 a quintal. “Production cost had gone up and hence the minimum support price should also be hiked”, he added.