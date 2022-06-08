PACs to provide interest-free credit to members

The Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACSs) are offering interest-free credit for farming and farming-related activities in the district.

According to an administration release, interest-free crop loan, livestock maintenance loan, loans for entrepreneurial ventures by differently-abled, self-help group loans, loans for backward classes and minorities among others is being provided by the societies. In addition, public may also avail jewel loans with the societies.

The pre-requisite for availing loans is membership with the concerned society with residence within the jurisdiction of the credit society. Farmers, women and minorities are encourage to approach the societies within their vicinity and register for membership with the requisite documents.

Further, all types of fertilizers are adequately stocked with all the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

Service-related complaints about societies in Krishnagiri, Uthangarai, Mathur, Bargur, Kaveripattinam and Vepanapalli may be communicated to Krishnagri sub-registrar’s office on 7338720526; and complaints related to Shoolagiri, Hosur, Thally and Kelamangalam blocks to the sub-registrar’s office on 7338720527.