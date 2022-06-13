PACS chairman placed under suspension
The Ariyur primary agricultural cooperative credit society (PACS) chairman has been suspended for six months based on allegations that he provided loans for his brother who was abroad.
In a press release issued by Namakkal region Cooperative Societies Joint Registrar T. Selvakumaran, based on allegations that the society chairman, A.C. Mani, provided ₹ 2.80 lakh as loan for his brother using fake crop loan documents in 2020 and 2021, we received a report which found prima facie evidence for the allegations.
Mr. Selvakumaran stated in the release that he was suspended for six months under section 76-A of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act 1983 for bringing a bad name to the society and misusing his powers. After the completion of the investigations, legal action wouldl be taken against the chairman.
