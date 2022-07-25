Pachapalayam residents of Palladam municipality oppose construction of crematorium

July 25, 2022 19:14 IST

Residents of Pachapalayam in ward 8 of Palladam municipality have urged the authorities concerned not to permit construction of a crematorium near the water body.

In a petition to the district revenue officer T.P. Jai Beam on Monday, the residents said that more than 1,000 people live close to the stream that serves as storm water drain in Pachapalayam. The stream was already polluted as the sewage from Palladam town flows into it. Constructing up a crematorium adjacent to the stream would aggravate its condition, said the residents.

They also said that the road to the proposed crematorium lies in a congested area as there were schools, government offices and hospital in the area. They requested the district administration to construct the crematorium three km away from the town. The district revenue officer directed the officials to visit the spot and take necessary action.

TMC opposes proposed power tariff

A delegation of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) members petitioned the administration to withdraw the move to hike electricity tariff. The party cadre said because of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the small scale industries and entrepreneurs were facing difficulties. With in six months of increasing the property tax, the proposed electricity tariff hike would be a burden for people, the petition said.

The DRO received 624 petitions related to land patta, old age pensions, road facilities, new ration cards. He directed the department officials concerned to address the grievances at the earliest.