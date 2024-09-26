GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PAC team visits Tiruppur, takes stock of developmental works in progress

Published - September 26, 2024 10:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly chaired by K. Selvaperunthagai, Sriperumbudur MLA and president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, took stock of the progress of tasks carried out by various government department in Tiruppur on Thursday.

District Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials took part.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai and his team of MLAs had, earlier in the day, inspected the status of Athikadavu-Avinashi project at Sembianallur and a few road infrastructure works.

The PAC Chairman said he had voiced the need at the meeting for inclusion of more water bodies in the Athikadavu-Avinashi project.

