ADVERTISEMENT

PAC inspects projects in Dharmapuri

August 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 The Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly toured the distirct and inspected various ongoing projects and reviewed the functioning of the line departments.

The Committee led by its chairperson and Sriperampudur MLA K. Selvaperunthagai inspected the Poomandahalli Government Polytechnic College and labs and later the District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare office. 

The members also inspected the bus stand and the bus station complex constructed at a cost of ₹96 lakh, and the electric crematorium constructed at a cost of ₹1.50 crore under Karimangalam town panchayat.

Later, a review meeting was also held at the Collectorate with the line departments, presided over by Collector K.Shanthi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US