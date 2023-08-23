HamberMenu
PAC inspects projects in Dharmapuri

August 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 The Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly toured the distirct and inspected various ongoing projects and reviewed the functioning of the line departments.

The Committee led by its chairperson and Sriperampudur MLA K. Selvaperunthagai inspected the Poomandahalli Government Polytechnic College and labs and later the District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare office. 

The members also inspected the bus stand and the bus station complex constructed at a cost of ₹96 lakh, and the electric crematorium constructed at a cost of ₹1.50 crore under Karimangalam town panchayat.

Later, a review meeting was also held at the Collectorate with the line departments, presided over by Collector K.Shanthi.

