Paambaru dam reaches close to full capacity

Paambaru dam reached close to its full capacity here on Saturday.

The water level in the dam touched 18.5 ft of its total capacity of 19.6 ft with the incessant rains here on Saturday. In its wake, the Public Works Department opened the two shutters of the dam to release excess water.

As of Saturday forenoon, the inflow into the dam was 1600 cusecs.

Paambaru dam receives water from KRP dam through Penukondapuram lake. Further, runoff from the other outlying lakes, and javadu hills flow into Paambaru dam filling up the reservoir.

With the dam filling up, the entire inflow of 1600 cusecs is being released as outflow. Therefore, the Public Works Department has issued a advisory forbidding the public from taking photographs by the waters.

According to the PWD, with the current level of inflow accompanied by the continuing rains, the two shutters will remain open to discharge water from the dam.