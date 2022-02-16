Paambaru dam opened for irrigation

Water was released from Paambaru dam here on Wednesday.

The dam water will irrigate 4,000 acres spread across 16 villages in the districts of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

The water will irrigate over 2,501 acres in Uthangarai in 12 villages, including Mittapalli, Obagavalasai, Botharajanpatti, Moondrampatti, Kottukarampatti, Kariaperumalvalasai, Ettipatti, Puliampatti, Pavakkal, Naduvampatti, Nallavanpatti, and Kuppanatham .

Similarly, over 1,499 acres will be irrigated in Harur in the villages of T.Ammapettai, Vedakattamaduvu, Melsekkampadi, and Andiyur.

Earlier, Collector S. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy opened the shutters to the sluices to release water from the reservoir.