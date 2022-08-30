Paambaru dam inches towards full capacity, 5 shutters opened
As Paambaru dam reached close to full capacity, the dam’s five shutters were opened to release its entire inflow of 4,050 cusecs.
The dam’s inflow increased after heavy and sustained rain over the last two days in Uthangarai. Besides, the inflow increased as a result of heavy rain in Javadu hills in Thirupathur. The water level increased to touch 19.6 ft of the total capacity of 20 ft. In its wake, all the five shutters of the dam were opened to release the water. The Public Works Department has issued advisory to people to refrain from entering the river.
