Paambaru bridge out of bounds for heavy vehicles

Krishnagiri

24 November 2021 00:12 IST

The Paambaru bridge continues to be cordoned off for the movement of heavy vehicles as the river is in spate following the release of water from Paambaru dam.

The shutters of the dam were opened on Friday to release over 11,500 cusecs into the river. In its wake, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy directed the officials to cordon off the bridge to prevent the movement of heavy vehicles.

Four days after the move, Dr. Reddy told The Hindu that the bridge was structurally safe. As a precautionary measure, the bridge has been closed to heavy vehicles as the water flow was high. A meeting would be held with the officials to review the move based on the inflow, he said.

