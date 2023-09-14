Ozone Day observed in Krishnagiri

September 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Ozone Day contests under the National Green Corps Eco clubs of schools witnessed students giving creative expression to climate change as they saw it, here in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

The contests as part of the International Ozone Protection Day saw students coming together here at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School to paint on the themes of climate change and the dangers of plastics to the planet.

The day observed to create awareness on ozone layer and its depletion playing a role in climate change. The contest witnessed submissions on the themes of dangers of plastic, air pollution and its hazards and conservation of environment and ecology for survival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.