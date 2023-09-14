ADVERTISEMENT

Ozone Day observed in Krishnagiri

September 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Ozone Day contests under the National Green Corps Eco clubs of schools witnessed students giving creative expression to climate change as they saw it, here in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

The contests as part of the International Ozone Protection Day saw students coming together here at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School to paint on the themes of climate change and the dangers of plastics to the planet.

The day observed to create awareness on ozone layer and its depletion playing a role in climate change. The contest witnessed submissions on the themes of dangers of plastic, air pollution and its hazards and conservation of environment and ecology for survival.

