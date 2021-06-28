Oxygen plant inaugurated

An oxygen plant of 500 litres per minute (LPM) capacity was inaugurated by Nilgiris District Ccollector J. Innocent Divya in the Lawley Hospital in Coonoor on Monday.

In a press release, it was said that the plant was commissioned by the district administration with funding from the ACT (Action COVID-19 team) grant, which was started by the Indian startup ecosystem to fight the pandemic.

“The hospitals in the Nilgiris struggled immensely during the second wave of the pandemic to keep the oxygen supply going. Cylinders had to be sent to Coimbatore to be filled and it could take well over 18 hours due to the queues being long. Oxygen concentrators were in demand and various citizens’ groups and non-governmental organisations got together to help the hospitals in the district,” the press release said.

Radhika Shastry, from Coonoor, helped to get the application for funding for the oxygen plants sanctioned by the ACT grants, and the Lawley Hospital, which has 134 beds is now sufficiently equipped to deal with oxygen requirement for several years to come, said the ACT Grants, a non-profit coalition, in a press release.

“It is a privilege for ACT grants to be able to help the Nilgris district with a PSA medical oxygen generation plant to help the Nilgiris in its quest for self sufficiency for oxygen. We thank the collector for the proactive steps taken to make the implementation smooth and fast. We look forward to fighting Covid-19 together," G.V.Ravishankar, volunteer at ACT said.