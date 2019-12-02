Coimbatore

Oxygen Park established at TNAU

An Oxygen Park with beema bamboo was established at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here on Saturday.

S. Balaji, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, inaugurated the park in the presence of N.Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU. About 590 beema bamboo seedlings were planted on an area of 1.45 acres at the Eastern Block of the university campus.

Carbon sink

“The special bamboo clones developed by conventional breeding method that could grow up to one-and-a-half feet per day under tropical condition were chosen for the park to serve as a carbon sink,” said P. Murali Arthanari, Public Relations Officer, TNAU.

Fully grown bamboo trees absorb 80 tonnes of carbon-dioxide per acre and generate over 300 kg oxygen annually, which is said to be sufficient for a single person for a year. Beema bamboos absorb about 400 kg carbon-dioxide annually after four years of planting, he added. Alain Boutet, Executive Director, International Development Studies, Dalhousie University, Canada, 70 participants of Dalhouise University - TNAU joint interactive training, University officers, staff and students took part.

