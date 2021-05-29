Oxygen on wheels for patients at Erode GH

ERODE

29 May 2021 21:13 IST

To ensure adequate oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients waiting for hospitalisation at the District Headquarters Hospital, a vehicle fitted with an oxygen concentrator of nine-litre capacity is stationed on the hospital premises here on Saturday.

Sponsored by Young Indians (Yi) Erode Chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the concentrator can supply oxygen to eight patients at a time and can be operated continuously. Priya Naveen, chairperson, Young Indians, Erode Chapter, Durai Palanisamy, vice-chairman, CII Erode Chapter, and other office-bearers handed over the facility to the Corporation officials after which the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Ms. Priya told media persons that patients waiting for admissions at the hospital could use the facility at free of cost.

