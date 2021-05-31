Oxygen on wheels at Modakkurichi PHC

ERODE

To ensure adequate oxygen supply to patients at Modakkurichi Primary Health Centre (PHC), a vehicle fitted with an oxygen concentrator of 10-litre capacity is stationed on the hospital premises on Monday.

Sponsored by Erode Spice Round Table, the concentrator can supply oxygen to five patients at a time and can be operated continuously. Its chairman C. Mohanraj flagged off the vehicle. Mr. Mohanraj said they were also involved in distributing food packets to the needy during the lockdown.

