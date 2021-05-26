Oxygen generator plant becomes operational at Erode GH

ERODE

26 May 2021 23:00 IST

A liquid oxygen generator plant, installed at ₹50 lakh, that can generate 200 litres of oxygen per minute, was inaugurated at the District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday.

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Rural Development, inaugurated the plant that was sponsored by Business Network International (BNI) members and Texvalley. The plant started supplying oxygen to the newly-established 40 beds and the existing 60 bed in the hospital from Wednesday. Also, oxygen flow valve meter were installed at ₹5 lakh to streamline oxygen supply to the patients.

K.P. Senthil Kumar, Project Director, BNI, told The Hindu that the plant can generate and supply 200 litres of oxygen per minute and runs round-the-clock and supports 100 patients. Doctors said that the new plant reduces the hospital’s dependence on oxygen supply from outside and paves way for expansion of beds.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Joint Director of Health Services (in-charge) Rajasekaran, D.P. Kumar, Executive Director, Texvalley, Mahesh PV Giri, Executive Director, BNI, its members Aagharam Elangovan, Krishnamoorthy, Chandrasekar, Sivashankaran and other officials were present.

The Minister also inaugurated a vaccination camp for employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at the bus depot on Chennimalai Road. He also inaugurated a Covid Information Centre established by C.S.I. Memorial and Popular Front of India on C.S.I. premises.