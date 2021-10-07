Oxygen generation plants commissioned at hospitals

07 October 2021 23:37 IST

Two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants, each at ₹1 crore, that can supply oxygen to 200 patients at a time, were commissioned at the District Headquarters Hospital and the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai in Erode on Thursday.

In the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, E. Thirumagan Evera, MLA, inaugurated two 500-litre capacity plants that can generate 10 litre oxygen at Erode GH.

The plant was installed at a cost of ₹1 crore under the PM Cares Fund.

Advertising

Advertising

The plant was supplied by Defence Research and Development Organisation, while National Highways Authority of India carried out the platform construction works and the plant was installed by a private company.

Likewise, a 1,000-litre capacity plant at GEMCH was inaugurated through video conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plant was installed at ₹1 crore and would serve 100 patients at a time. Joint Director of Medical Services Rajasekar, hospital Dean R. Mani and other doctors were present.

Salem/Namakkal

Mr. Modi also inaugurated oxygen generator plants in Salem and Namakkal. Health officials said an oxygen generator of 500 litres per minute had been installed at Attur government hospital and a plant with 1,000-litre per minute production capacity was inaugurated at Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, A.K.P. Chinraj, MP, and Shantha Arulmozhi, Dean of Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital were present at the event.

Dharmapuri/Krishnagiri

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated oxygen generation plants at the government hospitals in Dharmapuri and Pennagaram. She said the plants were part of the preparedness to meet the pandemic in the event of a potential third wave.

Oxygen generation plants were being inaugurated in 70 government hospitals including taluk headquarters hospitals and the government medical college hospitals. In Krishnagiri, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inaugurated the plants at the government medical college in Bolupalli and at the government hospital in Hosur. The oxygen plant at the government medical college campus has been set up at ₹1.25 crore and the plant in Hosur Government hospital was set up at ₹95 lakh.