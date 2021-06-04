Oxygen Express reaches Madukkarai

Coimbatore

04 June 2021 20:15 IST

The 42nd Oxygen Express service for the State and the sixth service for Coimbatore district arrived at Madukkarai with a load of 64.86 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Friday.

A release said that the Oxygen Express from Rourkela, Odisha with five tankers reached the Madukkarai Railway Station at 9.25 a.m. With this, the amount of LMO that was delivered through six Oxygen Express services stood at 300.54 MT.

Advertising

Advertising

For the State, the total LMO load delivered through 42 services of Oxygen Express was 2,710.25 MT, according to the release.