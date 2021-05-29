Oxygen Express arrives at Madukkarai

The 25th Oxygen Express for the State operated by the Southern Railway with a load of 89.28 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) arrived at Madukkarai, near Coimbatore, on Thursday.

Railway officials from the Palakkad Division said that the Oxygen Express carrying six tankers from Rourkela, Odisha arrived at the Madukkarai Railway Station at around 2 p.m. The unloading process began at around 2.40 p.m.

This is the third Oxygen Express for Coimbatore district after the first service on May 20 that had a load of 29.24 MT and the second service on May 23 that brought 19.54 MT of LMO. While the first two services had only three tankers, the third Oxygen Express for the district had twice the number of oxygen tankers, the officials noted.

With this, the total LMO delivered to the State through the Oxygen Express services was 1,482.99 MT, they said.

To ensure adequate oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients, Indian Railways has operated Oxygen Express services transporting over 17,945 MT of LMO as of Wednesday to 15 States namely Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.