Oxygen concentrators donated

COIMBATORE

10 July 2021 00:06 IST

Fifty oxygen concentrators were donated to primary health centres coming under the Pollachi Parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram said Samta Foundation and MaMamta and Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation, Mumbai, had given the concentrators they had received at no cost from the Association of Los Angeles Physicians of Indian Origin.

Advertising

Advertising

A function to handover the oxygen concentrators was held at Samathur village in Udumalpet Assembly constituency, coming under the Pollachi Parliamentary constituency, in the presence of Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Mr. Shanmugasundaram said.

The move was aimed at improving the health infrastructure in the area ahead of the third wave of COVID-19 infection, he added.