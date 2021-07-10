Coimbatore

Oxygen concentrators donated

Fifty oxygen concentrators were donated to primary health centres coming under the Pollachi Parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram said Samta Foundation and MaMamta and Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation, Mumbai, had given the concentrators they had received at no cost from the Association of Los Angeles Physicians of Indian Origin.

A function to handover the oxygen concentrators was held at Samathur village in Udumalpet Assembly constituency, coming under the Pollachi Parliamentary constituency, in the presence of Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Mr. Shanmugasundaram said.

The move was aimed at improving the health infrastructure in the area ahead of the third wave of COVID-19 infection, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2021 12:07:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/oxygen-concentrators-donated/article35243331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY