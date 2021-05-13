Oxygen bus for patients in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

Tiruppur-based NGOs have come together to ready an oxygen bus in an attempt to ensure adequate oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients waiting for hospitalisation.

Young Indians Tiruppur, Sakthi Nursing Home, Tiruppur Riders Club and S.N.S School have jointly readied the bus which could house five patients at a time. According to M. Padmanabhan, a member of Young Indians Tiruppur, the bus is likely to be operational from Friday upon receiving permission from the district administration and it would be dedicated to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

A 25-seater bus was converted for this purpose and was equipped with five oxygen concentrators of 10 litres capacity each. The concentrators do not require any refilling and it could supply oxygen to five patients for nearly four hours, Mr. Padmanabhan said.

“We are also planning to ready more such oxygen buses and give it to other government hospitals [in Tiruppur district],” he added.