Owners of wedding halls, cinemas in Erode warned

Violations to attract legal action

The district administration has warned that cases would be registered under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, against the owners of wedding halls and cinemas if they failed to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines as issued by the State government.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that marriages were permitted with guests not exceeding 100, while less than 50 persons were allowed to participate in condolences. Only 50% occupancy is allowed in cinemas and multiplexes and wearing of masks and maintaining personal distancing by the film goers is mandatory, Mr. Kathiravan added.

Textile shops, commercial establishments, jewellery shops, departmental stores, eateries and other establishments should ensure their customers wear masks on their premises.

“If violations are found, cases will be registered under Sections 51,52,57, 58 and 65 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and action would be taken accordingly”, he warned.