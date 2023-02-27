Owners of electric two-wheelers face hassles in parking their vehicles at bus stands and railway stations

February 27, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Operators of two-wheeler parking stands in the district are seemingly wary about letting owners of electric two-wheelers park their vehicles, in light of instances of such vehicles catching fire in recent years.

At the Coimbatore Railway Station and very many bus stands, operators of two-wheeler stands are known to be politely, or even vehemently, turning away the owners of electric two-wheelers. People coming in a hurry to board trains and buses could be seen arguing, but eventually leaving in a huff.

“We do not permit parking of electric two-wheelers as other customers parking their petrol-fuelled two-wheelers raise apprehensions about the electric vehicles catching fire,” a supervisor of the two-wheeler stand at the Coimbatore Railway Station said.

A number of owners of electric two-wheelers that do not require RTO registration or high security registration plates also come to park their vehicles, but we simply cannot allow parking of any vehicle without registration numbers, as per the contract guidelines, the supervisor said.

Electric two-wheelers with power less than 250 w and a maximum speed of 25 km per hour do not require RTO registration or High Security Registration Plates.

According to a senior official of the Transport Department, though the fear of theft of vehicles without registration numbers is understandable, a blanket restriction by operators of two-wheeler stands to disallow electric vehicles does not look reasonable.

Sellers, however, believe the apprehension of the operators of two-wheeler stands is hardly a factor that could affect the upswing in the sale of electric two-wheelers, citing the combined efforts by Central and State governments to promote use of electric vehicles by offering a range of incentives, and undertaking research for safety of vehicles.

According to a seller, the Central Government’s Hyderabad-based International Advanced Research for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, an autonomous Research and Development Centre of Science and Technology, is developing appropriate battery systems like a solid-state battery which can withstand the high ambient temperature in tropical regions.

Under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India Phase II scheme, launched by the Central Government with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore to incentivise demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs), upfront subsidies are provided and support system is also extended for creating EV charging infrastructure.

Likewise, the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy 2023 provides for interest subvention of 5% as a rebate on the rate of interest for actual term loans taken to finance electric vehicle projects.