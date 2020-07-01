Owner of textile showroom booked

Peelamedu police on Tuesday registered a case against the owner of a textile showroom on Masakalipalayam Road after he opened the showroom which was sealed by the Revenue Department for having violated physical distancing norms.
According to the police, Coimbatore south tahsildar had sealed the showroom on June 24 after authorities found that physical distancing norms were violated during its functioning.
The owner, however, opened the textile showroom on June 25. Coimbatore Corporation sealed the showroom on June 26.
Two days later, the showroom owner and 18 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The police said that a case was registered against the owner under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Special Correspondent adds: The Corporation on Wednesday penalised 68 commercial establishments for various COVID-19 safety guideline violations and collected ₹20,800 in fine.
According to sources, various commercial establishments including branches of banks violated the guidelines by operating air conditioners, not maintaining visitors’ register and placing sanitisers. The Corporation continued to act against such violators. The Corporation also fined 346 persons for not wearing mask, netting ₹34,600.
In Vellakinaru, around 50 traders volunteered to shut shop after the Corporation declared the area a containment zone after more than six persons tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, the Corporation had shut 30 shops.
