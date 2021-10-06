Owner of poultry farm gets 10 years imprisonment

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced the proprietor of a poultry farm based in Erode district to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for cheating several people of ₹ 1.38 crore.

A.S. Ravi, Special Judge, Special Court for TNPID Act cases, awarded the punishment to Sekar, who hails from Saralai near Vijayamangalam in Erode district.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police, Sekar along with Kumar and another person started Boss Poultry Farms with its office at Saralai in 2011.

The firm offered variouos investment schemes involving rearing of country chicken. Under one scheme, the firm assured people of providing country chicken chicks, ₹ 8,000 per month for maintenance of the chicks and an annual bonus of ₹ 8,000 for an investment of ₹ 1 lakh. It promised to return the initial investment on the expiry of the contract period.

A total of 98 people invested ₹ 1,38,98,500 in the company. However, it defaulted payment of assured benefits and the initial investments to customers.

The EOW registered a case against the company and its proprietors in 2012 based on a complaint lodged by an investor Palanisamy of Raj Nagar at Pollachi. The accused were chargesheeted in 2013.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 76 lakh on Sekar who was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison. Another accused Kumar was acquitted.