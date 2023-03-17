ADVERTISEMENT

Owner of firecracker unit in Pennagaram arrested

March 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the fire in the firecracker unit that killed two women in Pennagaram, the owner of the unit, Saravanan (28), was arrested by the Pennagaram police on Friday.

Two women workers were killed and a male worker was grievously injured in the accident. The unit was licensed with permit to operate till 2024. However, Saravanan had absconded after the blast. According to the preliminary inquiry, the blast was caused by friction at the time of preparation of the chemicals. On Friday, Saravanan surrendered before the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US