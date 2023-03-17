HamberMenu
Owner of firecracker unit in Pennagaram arrested

March 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the fire in the firecracker unit that killed two women in Pennagaram, the owner of the unit, Saravanan (28), was arrested by the Pennagaram police on Friday.

Two women workers were killed and a male worker was grievously injured in the accident. The unit was licensed with permit to operate till 2024. However, Saravanan had absconded after the blast. According to the preliminary inquiry, the blast was caused by friction at the time of preparation of the chemicals. On Friday, Saravanan surrendered before the police.

