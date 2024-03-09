Overwhelming response to regional finals of JSW Paints Futurescape Young World Painting Contest 2024 in Coimbatore

March 09, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The regional level finals of the JSW Paints Futurescape Young World Painting Contest 2024 by JSW Paints and The Hindu was conducted at the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women in Coimbatore on Saturday. The event witnessed the participation of over 5,000 schoolchildren from Classes 3 to 12.

Prior to the regional finals, the preliminary (school) round was held with the participation of around 7,500 students. The regional finals included three categories namely — Sub-Junior (Classes 3, 4, 5), Junior (Classes 6, 7, 8), Senior (9, 10, 11, 12).

Nandini Rangaswamy, Chairperson of the GRG Group of Institutions, was the chief guest, and S. Kowsalya, Registrar of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, was the guest of honour.

The competition offered a range of topics such as “Living in a colourful castle,” “Home sweet home,” and “Caring for our animal friends.” Juniors tackled topics such as “Candyland adventure,” “My talking pet,” and “Happy eco-future.” Meanwhile, seniors expressed themselves through themes such as “Enchanted Forest,” “My imaginary friends,” and “Celebrating differences.”

A total of 30 cities host the competition, with the nationals slated to take place online. For the national finals, top contenders will vie for certificates of honour, trophies, and a collective cash prize worth approximately ₹1.65 lakh.

The event concluded with all regional qualifiers receiving medals and certificates. The top three winners Yazhini Athiyaman, NGP School (Sub-Junior category), P. Thushanth, Akshaya Academy (Junior category) and S. Diya, SBOA Matriculation High School (Senior category) took home trophies and certificates. About 21 students from each category were awarded consolation prizes and certificates.