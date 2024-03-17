ADVERTISEMENT

Overwhelming response to JSW Paints Futurescapes The Hindu Young World Painting Competition in Salem

March 17, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of the JSW paints Futurescapes painting competition 2024, held in association with The Hindu Young World, along with the founder of Lifelicious Manjoo Shree, and Principal of Sri Chaitanya Techno School Malathi Raja in Salem on Sunday.

The painting contest organised by JSW Paints Futurescapes, in association with The Hindu Young World, in Salem on Sunday received an overwhelming response from students who participated in regional-level finals at Sri Chaitanya Techno School.

While 6,600 students from various schools in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts took part in the preliminary round of the painting contest, 160 students from 30 schools took part in the regional-level finals on Sunday. The regional finals included three categories: sub-junior (classes 3, 4, and 5), junior (classes 6, 7, and 8), and senior (classes from 9 to 12). 

The topics offered were: sub-juniors—dreamy night sky, animal tea party and a pollution-free world ; juniors— adventures in a hot air balloon, a perfect dream sequence, and kindness rocks for juniors; seniors—superhero self-portrait, riding a cloud, and planting a seed of hope.

The chief guest, Manjoo Shree, psychologist and founder of Lifeolicious, encouraged the participants with her motivational talk. Malathi Raja, principal of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, was the guest of honour. The event concluded after the chief guest and the guest of honour handed over the medals and certificates to the winners.

K.M. Jaihashini from Emerald Valley Public School, Salem, was the winner in the sub-junior category; M. Rithika from Sri Vidyamandir Higher Secondary School, Anandasramam, Salem, was the winner in the junior category; and R. Sujitha from Avvai KSR Matriculation High School, Tiruchengode, Namakkal, was the winner in the senior category. The three winners are qualified to participate in the national finals. Seven students from each category (a total of 21) were awarded consolation prizes and certificates.

Milka Wonder Cake and Wonder Drops were the refreshment partners for the event.

